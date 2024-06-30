Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Up 111.6% in June

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 111.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after purchasing an additional 538,787 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

