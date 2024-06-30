MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $170.86

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $170.86 and last traded at $168.61, with a volume of 49654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.43.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

