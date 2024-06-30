AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.58. 2,491,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,496,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 251,847 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 240,953 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

