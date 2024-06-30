Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.92 and last traded at $60.53. 1,490,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,956,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

