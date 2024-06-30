ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $1,101,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $63.68 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

