Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.09. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 248,031 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 244,621 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 541,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 753,574 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,182,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 648,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 181,095 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

