Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $9.93

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $9.71. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 213,372 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.1 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

