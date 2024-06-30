Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 69,222 shares.The stock last traded at $52.49 and had previously closed at $51.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $743.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 144,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.