Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday. 911,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session's volume of 1,146,185 shares. The stock last traded at $5.28 and had previously closed at $5.00.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

The firm has a market cap of $515.53 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 136,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

