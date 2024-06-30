Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 149,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 118,880 shares.The stock last traded at $38.32 and had previously closed at $36.29.

Anterix Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

In related news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $531,843.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

