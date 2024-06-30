MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading 5.1% Higher

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $30.88. 214,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 406,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.