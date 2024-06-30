Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,160,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,174 shares.The stock last traded at $69.90 and had previously closed at $64.24.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

