Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 6.3%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.76. 133,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 680,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TARS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

