Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,780,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 4,590,979 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,945,000 after buying an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $20,683,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

