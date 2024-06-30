B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 207,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,261,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $534.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

