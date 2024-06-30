Jeff E. Knight Sells 956 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $42,427.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.79 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $53.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRNX. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

