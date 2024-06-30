Christian Caceres Sells 26,994 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARG opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$256.37 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

About Amerigo Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

