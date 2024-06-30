Michel Marier Buys 109,566 Shares of Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier acquired 109,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$38,895.93 ($25,930.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

