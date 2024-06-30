James Lindsey Clark Sells 2,100 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Lindsey Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75.

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Advantage by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Advantage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. William Blair began coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

