PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CMO Fred Studer Sells 1,299 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $29,032.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 186,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fred Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fred Studer sold 1,054 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $21,765.10.

On Monday, April 1st, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $21,756.90.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,237 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 380,586 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

