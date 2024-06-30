Karl Siegling Buys 13,520 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,267.92 ($15,511.95).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,785.19 ($93,856.80).
- On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling acquired 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,985.73 ($1,990.49).
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,938.27 ($13,292.18).
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,841.64 ($34,561.09).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).
- On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.50.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
