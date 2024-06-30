Karl Siegling Buys 13,520 Shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling acquired 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,267.92 ($15,511.95).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Karl Siegling acquired 81,191 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,785.19 ($93,856.80).

On Friday, May 31st, Karl Siegling acquired 1,744 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,985.73 ($1,990.49).

On Wednesday, May 29th, Karl Siegling acquired 11,694 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,938.27 ($13,292.18).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Karl Siegling acquired 30,531 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,841.64 ($34,561.09).

On Thursday, May 16th, Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling purchased 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).

On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling purchased 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.50.

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

