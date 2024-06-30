William Garrett Gray Sells 13,038 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CKPT

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.