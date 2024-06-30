Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $264.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $267.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

