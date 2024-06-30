Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $534,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $29,984,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Stock Up 0.9 %

AWR stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

