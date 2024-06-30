Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $207,000. Security National Bank increased its position in ASML by 4.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,022.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $964.40 and a 200 day moving average of $907.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

