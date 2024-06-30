Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 798 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

