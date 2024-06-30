Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GJAN. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 37.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GJAN opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

