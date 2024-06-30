Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,961.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,625.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,624.50 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.