Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

