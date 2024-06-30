Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

