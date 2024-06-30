Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
About Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF
