Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

About Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.