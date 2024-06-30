Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 824 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 300.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 979,280 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,447,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,931,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.75 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

