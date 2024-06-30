JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,461,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

