iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

