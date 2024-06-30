Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

