Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YYY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 124,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

YYY opened at $12.01 on Friday. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47.

About Amplify High Income ETF

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

