iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $55.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

