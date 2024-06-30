Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,621 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UMAY opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.