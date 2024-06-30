Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.