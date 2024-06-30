Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Okta by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

