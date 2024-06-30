Security National Bank Acquires 533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 118.7% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

