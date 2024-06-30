Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.6% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 31,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 344,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $115,284,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $210.62 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.40.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

