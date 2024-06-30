Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

