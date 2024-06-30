Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $824.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $759.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

