Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

