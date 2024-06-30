Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.
Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.