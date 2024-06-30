Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.54% from the company’s previous close.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

CET opened at C$0.89 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of C$164.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.