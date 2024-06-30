Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

