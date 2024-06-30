Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price objective by TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.
View Our Latest Report on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 0.8 %
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.