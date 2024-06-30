Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.25.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$915.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.80. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.20.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

