iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.64

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.64 and last traded at $119.63, with a volume of 46895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.18.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

